Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.28

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.28 and traded as low as C$43.91. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$44.35, with a volume of 113,137 shares.

Several research firms have commented on PD. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.29.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$590.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$49.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.