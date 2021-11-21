Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Sells $66,950.00 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $66,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,787 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $64,101.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $97,450.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $80,910.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $74,040.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $40,275.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $40,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $73,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $96,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $19,490.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

