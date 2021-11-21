pNetwork (PNT) Market Cap Hits $49.58 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 21st. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002095 BTC on major exchanges. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $49.58 million and approximately $50.54 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00047208 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00219285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00087760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 82,305,948 coins and its circulating supply is 40,187,632 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

