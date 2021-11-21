Pluton (PLU) Achieves Market Cap of $5.31 Million

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last week, Pluton has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pluton coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.23 or 0.00010565 BTC on major exchanges. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $640,457.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pluton alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00047495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00219467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00089173 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pluton Coin Profile

PLU is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.