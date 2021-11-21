Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.42, but opened at $41.95. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Plug Power shares last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 180,229 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,322,000 after acquiring an additional 741,751 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,309 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after acquiring an additional 439,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.63.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

