Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Piraeus Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of BPIRY stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Piraeus Financial has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

