Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the October 14th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 29.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,547 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 494.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PHT traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 41,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,478. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

