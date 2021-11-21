Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.250-$5.350 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.48 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.60.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

