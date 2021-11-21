Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $369.79 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $374.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.40. The stock has a market cap of $233.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

