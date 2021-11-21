Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,978.53 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,846.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,656.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

