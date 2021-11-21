Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 1,151 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 173.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 342.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $292,000.

SPSB stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26.

