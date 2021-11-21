Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 210 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average is $54.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.