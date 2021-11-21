Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $420,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797,852 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,646 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07.

