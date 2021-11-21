Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $470.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $356.17 and a fifty-two week high of $472.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $451.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.