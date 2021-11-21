Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 90 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $195.16 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $155.14 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

