Pillar (PLR) Reaches Market Cap of $8.22 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Pillar has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $160,023.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pillar has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00226535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00087999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.