Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 121.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDM. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $93,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDM. TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of PDM opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.35%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

