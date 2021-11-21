Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNXGF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS PNXGF opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

