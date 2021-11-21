Phantomx Price Tops $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantomx has a total market cap of $279,462.85 and $57.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.85 or 0.00328073 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00013265 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011920 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005554 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011510 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

