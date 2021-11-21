Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 246,036 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 227.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBR opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $12.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

