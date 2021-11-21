Peter J. Taylor Sells 3,100 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:EIX opened at $64.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 131.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIX. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.