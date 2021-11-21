Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.67 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.86-0.88 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,530,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 155,085 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.