Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.67 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.86-0.88 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,530,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.29.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 155,085 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

