Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Up to $25.32

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.32, but opened at $26.60. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $27.23, with a volume of 570 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 20.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 88,377 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,617,000 after buying an additional 267,025 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth $2,597,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth $2,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (NYSE:TLK)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

