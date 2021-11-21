Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.510-$-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.20 million-$20.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.39 million.Personalis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.510-$-1.490 EPS.

PSNL traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. 502,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,643. Personalis has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $669.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Personalis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.90.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $83,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,952 shares of company stock worth $2,174,574. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Personalis by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Personalis by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Personalis by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

