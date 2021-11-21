Perpetual Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.74 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $15.26 or 0.00025536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $28.74 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00047488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00229288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00088055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Coin Profile

PERP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,700,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

