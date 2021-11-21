Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PEN. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.00.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $262.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 287.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 732 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total value of $198,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $4,066,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,403 shares of company stock worth $16,942,659. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $102,654,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Penumbra by 18,222.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,479,000 after buying an additional 194,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Penumbra by 548.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,457,000 after buying an additional 188,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Penumbra by 67.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,146,000 after buying an additional 153,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $23,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

