Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 906.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 85,478 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of American International Group by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,266,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,539,000 after purchasing an additional 252,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 41,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

