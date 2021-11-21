Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases New Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in ResMed by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 4,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in ResMed by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMD. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

NYSE:RMD opened at $260.31 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total value of $2,334,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.30, for a total transaction of $689,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,879 shares in the company, valued at $22,087,336.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,346 shares of company stock worth $11,960,399 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

