Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Makes New $663,000 Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

