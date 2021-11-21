Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 73.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

CL stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

