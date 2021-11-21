Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires Shares of 59,000 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,359 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 54,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,355,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26,264 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,419 shares of company stock worth $745,491. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.