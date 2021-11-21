Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PPL. TD Securities raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.50 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.97.

TSE PPL opened at C$41.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$40.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.85. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$43.00. The company has a market cap of C$22.89 billion and a PE ratio of -111.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -675.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at C$318,416.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

