Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 424 ($5.54) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.54) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 398.30 ($5.20).

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Thursday. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 288.20 ($3.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 353.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 347.30. The firm has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82.

In other news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

