Peak Financial Advisors LLC Sells 13,141 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,141 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period.

MSOS opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91.

