Peak Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,161.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

