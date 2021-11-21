Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.54 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,017,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,605,000 after acquiring an additional 966,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,978 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23,393.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,939,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,417,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,660,000 after buying an additional 2,325,970 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $22.73.

