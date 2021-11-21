Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 34.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,189 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,500 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 57,191 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 119,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,124,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 674,356 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

