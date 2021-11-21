Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 2.1% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $348.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $349.84.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,472,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,938. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

