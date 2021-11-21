PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 929,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $16,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.45.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

