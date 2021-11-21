Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Short Interest Down 25.7% in October

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 913,400 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 519,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $55,185,930.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of PYCR stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.57. 216,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,488. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.