Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,589 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Passage Bio worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 129.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 435,235 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 127.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,062,000 after acquiring an additional 99,609 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 19.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 84,605 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PASG opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $453.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PASG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Passage Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

