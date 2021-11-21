Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,649,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 877,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $16,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in Paramount Group by 1,359.6% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 156,647 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGRE opened at $9.03 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -164.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

