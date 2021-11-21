Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 2,648 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Morningstar worth $30,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $100,260,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,424,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after buying an additional 165,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Morningstar by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,846,000 after buying an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,462 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.29, for a total transaction of $781,167.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.94, for a total value of $1,687,502.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,072 shares of company stock valued at $56,364,141 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $323.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.31.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.