Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 1,067 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of Cognex worth $33,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,963,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cognex by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Cognex by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in Cognex by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 144,033 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Cognex stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average of $83.26. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $70.86 and a one year high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.55%.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,095 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

