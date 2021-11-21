Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,012 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $29,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,661,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 54,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 54,546.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $41.47 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

