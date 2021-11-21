Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $34.58 Million Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,852,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,936 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $34,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 34.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

HBI stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.