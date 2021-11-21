Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $31.20 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $31,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS opened at $123.98 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $121.23 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

