Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 30,975 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.48% of Leggett & Platt worth $33,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Innovative Portfolios lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG opened at $41.99 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

