Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $246,350.91 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $246,350.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 33,097 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $525,249.39.

On Friday, November 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 24,799 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $390,336.26.

On Friday, November 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,792 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $951,888.64.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,910.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $658,550.16.

On Thursday, October 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $725,205.35.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $794.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after acquiring an additional 264,673 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

