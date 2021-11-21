Pamp Network Market Capitalization Achieves $8,565.36 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. Pamp Network has a market cap of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pamp Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a coin. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

